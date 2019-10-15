Trunk or Treat at new O’Reilly Auto in Altoona

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The new O’Reilly Auto Parts store in Altoona, PA is celebrating Halloween with the community by holding their first-ever Truck or Treat in their parking lot on October 26, 2019.

The event page, which you can find by clicking here, shows that they’ll have a cookout for all participants in a safe and fun family environment.

The event is scheduled to take place on Saturday, October, 26 from 4 to 7 p.m. at their store at 3006 Pleasant Valley Blvd.

You can RSVP on the Facebook event page or you can just show up in costume.

