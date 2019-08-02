Trump to visit plant outside of Pittsburgh on August 8

POTTER TWP. BEAVER COUNTY. Pa, (WTAJ) — President Trump will be making a pit stop in Beaver County as he fuels his campaign rallies with talk of energy production and domestic manufacturing.

Trump will tour the nearly completed $6 billion Shell Chemicals ethane cracker plant in Potter Township on Thursday, August 8.

After the tour, President Trump will talk about his administration’s accomplishments and support for America’s expanding domestic manufacturing and energy production.

The policies now in place have made it possible for multibillion-dollar investments such as the Shell complex.

The plant will convert ethane to roughly 1.6 million tons of polyethylene every year. There are currently 4,500 workers there and will employ 600 employees when it’s operational.

Trump was last in Pennsylvania on May 20, when he participated in a rally in Montoursville.