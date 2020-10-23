Trump to visit Blair County for campaign rally

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Gastonia Municipal Airport, Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, in Gastonia, N.C. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Donald Trump will be making a visit to Martinsburg on Oct. 26 as part of the “Make America Great Again” campaign rally.

The president will be giving a speech at the Altoona-Blair County Airport at 4:30 p.m. The event is general admission. To register for the event, click here.

Doors will open at 1:30 p.m for the Martinsburg event.

The president will also be making a stop at the Lancaster Airport before coming to Blair County. He will speak at the Lancaster Airport at 1:30 p.m. Doors will open at 10:30 a.m. for this event. To register, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss