Trump to visit Blair County for campaign rally

President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Gastonia Municipal Airport, Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, in Gastonia, N.C. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Donald Trump will be making a visit to Martinsburg on Oct. 26 as part of the “Make America Great Again” campaign rally.

The president will be giving a speech at the Altoona-Blair County Airport at 4:30 p.m. The event is general admission. To register for the event, click here.

Doors will open at 1:30 p.m for the Martinsburg event.

The president will also be making a stop at the Lancaster Airport before coming to Blair County. He will speak at the Lancaster Airport at 1:30 p.m. Doors will open at 10:30 a.m. for this event. To register, click here.