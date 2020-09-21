Trump to make court pick by Saturday, before Ginsburg burial

People gather at the Supreme Court in Washington, Saturday night, Sept. 19, 2020, to honor the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, one of the high court’s liberal justices, and a champion of gender equality. Her death leaves a vacancy that could be filled with a more conservative justice by President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump said he expects to announce his pick for the Supreme Court on Friday or Saturday, after funeral services for Ruth Bader Ginsburg and just days before the first presidential debate.

Ginsburg’s casket will be on public view Wednesday and Thursday outside the court, to allow mourners during the coronavirus pandemic.

On Friday, Ginsburg will lie in state at the Capitol.

Trump told “Fox & Friends” on Monday that he has a list of five finalists, “probably four” and he wants his choice confirmed before Election Day, Nov. 3.

