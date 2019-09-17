Trump says he will do ‘something’ about homelessness

A homeless woman throws a plastic chair in the air downtown Los Angeles Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019. Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti says he hopes President Donald Trump will work with the city to end homelessness as the president visits California for a series of fundraisers. Garcetti says the federal government could aid Los Angeles with surplus property or money to create additional shelters. Garcetti says he has not been invited to meet with the president. in Los Angeles (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — President Donald Trump began a California visit on Tuesday, saying he will do “something” about homelessness but offering no specifics beyond the mention of creating a task force.

“We can’t let Los Angeles, San Francisco, and numerous other cities destroy themselves by allowing what’s happening,” Trump said aboard Air Force One. He said police officers on the beat are getting sick and that tenants want to move because of the homeless problem.

“The people of San Francisco are fed up, and the people of Los Angeles are fed up, and we’re looking at it, and we will be doing something about it at the appropriate time,” Trump said.

Trump is expected to attend a fundraiser dinner in Beverly Hills on Tuesday at the home of real estate developer Geoffrey Palmer.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti on Tuesday morning said he would welcome Trump’s help to end homelessness if he contributed federal dollars or property that could be converted into shelters.

“I know I’m just supposed to punch the president back, but if he is real about it, I’ll believe it when I see it, but I’ll also trust that he wants to save some lives as well,” the mayor said. “Certainly, I do. We could do that together.”

In San Francisco Tuesday, Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson visited a housing project but rejected an invitation from Mayor London Breed, who wanted to push for increased federal funding for homeless services and affordable housing.

Carson provided no details about the Trump administration’s plans.

“What we really need to focus our attention on is how are we really going to solve this problem and not make it into a political football?” he