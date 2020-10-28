Trump, Pence sign stolen from Centre County property

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A woman in Centre County was caught stealing a Trump election sign.

A homeowner in Linden Hall Village recorded around noon on Tuesday of a woman in a white SUV driving up to the candidate signs outside the house. The woman got out of the vehicle to take away a “Trump-Pence” sign before speeding off.

Police want to remind residents that stealing an election sign is illegal and considered a third-degree misdemeanor in the state.

The homeowner said she contacted an investigator about the stolen sign.