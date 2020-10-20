Trump Jr. speaks in Centre, Blair counties Tuesday

(WTAJ) — With only two weeks until the 2020 presidential election, both President Trump and nominee Joe Biden have been targeting Pennsylvania along with a small handful of other states, and while the President ventures up to Erie, his son, Trump Jr. will visit our central region.

Donald Trump Jr. is hosting a “Make America Great Again” event in State College before heading to Hollidaysburg, Blair County for a second one.

The first stop in State College, at the Fullington Trailways, will start at 3 p.m., and be streaming live on this page and on our Facebook.

Then, he will make his way to Hollidaysburg, where the event is expected to start at 6 p.m. at McLanahan Corp and will also be live right here, and on our Facebook.

The events come just days before the final presidential debate on Thursday when President Trump and Joe Biden will face-off one more time.