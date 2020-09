HARRISBURG, PA – APRIL 29: A Tump flag flies outside the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex & Expo Center prior to a “Make America Great Again Rally” April 29, 2017 in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. President Donald Trump is holding a rally to mark his first 100 days of his presidency. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police have responded to a report of Trump flags being stolen from a residence in Bedford County.

The flags were stolen between the night of Sept. 28 and the morning of Sept. 29 from a residence in Colerain Township.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call police.