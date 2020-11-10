Trump Campaign lawsuit targets Centre County

The Trump Campaign is filing claims against seven Pennsylvania counties in their latest lawsuit. The complaint says these areas have mismanaged the election process.

It says specifically, that a Centre County poll worker “observed mail-in ballots being improperly spoiled.” It goes on to say that some ballots were “destroyed.” The second claim made against Centre County is that provisional ballots were provided to New Jersey voters. The last claim states that “poll watchers did not have meaningful access to observe the canvassing and tabulation process of mail-in and absentee ballots.”

However, we spoke to PA State Representative, Scott Conklin earlier who says the Centre County counting system is secure and there was almost no fraud. Conklin tells us “Centre County was the model this year that all counties should have done. They put things in place. Both republican and democratic commissioners worked together because the most important thing to them was the sanctity of the election process, not the political views of one individual over another.”

While Conklin says he believes the system is secure, the lawsuit states that Centre and other Pennsylvania counties were “shrouded in secrecy” during this election process.