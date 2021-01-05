Trump calls on key ally to challenge election results

Time is running out on President Trump’s bid to overturn November’s election results showing Joe Biden will be the next president of the United States.

Congress will meet on Wednesday to certify each state’s electoral college results. More than 100 house members and at least 13 senators plan to object to the vote.



President Trump is calling on a key ally to challenge the election results when congress meets tomorrow to certify President-Elect Joe Biden’s victory.



“I hope that our great vice president, our great vice president comes through for us. He’s a great guy. Of course, if he doesn’t come through I won’t like him quite as much!” Trump said at a rally in Georgia on Monday.

Thirteen Republican senators have promised to come through for the president in challenging the results, including Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Georgia).



The president’s fight against the election has caused a rift within the Republican party between those that accept the results and those backing the president’s effort.



“People will remember the people that don’t support us,” President Trump said.



Last month, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell privately urged his colleagues not to contest the electoral college vote. Republicans supporting certification say there is no evidence of fraud to overturn the results.

“Refusing to count a state’s electoral votes in the absence of such evidence would disenfranchise millions of American voters,” said Shelley Moore (R-West Virginia).

Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-North Dakota) said he doesn’t want to have votes overturned by other members of congress from other places.

“I don’t see in the constitution where we have that authority, quite honestly,” Cramer said.



Thousands of President Trump’s supporters plan to protest outside of the capitol during Wednesday’s proceedings.

