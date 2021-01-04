Truck sought after blasts damage parked car, shake homes

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Police are searching for a white pickup truck after explosions in two neighborhoods that shook homes and damaged a parked car.

An incendiary device was thrown from a moving vehicle in the Lawrenceville neighborhood just after 9 p.m. Sunday, police said. Another explosion was reported just after 10:30 p.m. Sunday in the Hill district, with residents “feeling their homes shake and some type of odor in the air,” police said.

“The house shook, sort of inside the core. It was so loud. The whole neighborhood shook,” Lawrenceville resident Catherine Shea told KDKA-TV.

A bomb squad with explosive detection dogs responded, but police said no evidence had been recovered, police said.

Police posted photos of a white pickup truck being sought in connection with the first blast, which damaged the parked car.

“It appears from the video footage that the object was thrown out of the window of a moving vehicle, not necessarily targeting any one person,” Cmdr. Jason Lando told WTAE-TV. He declined to describe the device but said the bomb squad is calling it an improvised explosive device.

“It looks like it’s potentially something that’s homemade,” he said. “And I can tell you that we did find nails in the street afterwards.”

No injuries were reported in either explosion.

