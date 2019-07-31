Driver flown to hospital after crashing tractor trailer into Clearfield house

“I was eating supper and I heard a sound like thunder, looked out my kitchen window, and the trailer was in the house, the tractor laying on the property next door,” Beth Gabrielson, Homeowner off of RT 322 in Clearfield, said.

Beth Gabrielson lives off Route 322 in Clearfield, diagonally from where a tractor trailer a ran into a house Tuesday, just before 6pm.

“It was scary,” Gabrielson, said. “It was scary, it was loud.”

Kevin Graham, Fire Chief for the Lawrence Township Fire Department says, the truck driver, who was hauling frozen foods, driving west bound on route 322 in Clearfield, drove over the curve, hit a power pole, hit a protective wall in front of a house and then hit a house.

No one was in the house at the time.

He says it took firefighters an hour to free the man, who’s legs were stuck underneath the truck. Graham tells WTAJ the man was conscious and the injuries do not appear life threatening, but the driver was life flighted to a nearby hospital.

Gabrielson says drivers tend to speed on this stretch of route 322.

“That is the third time there’s been an accident in that house,” Gabrielson, said.