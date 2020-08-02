Tropical Storm Isaias slowly moving north, just offshore of east-central Florida coast

TAMPA (WFLA) — Tropical storm conditions are expected to spread north along the east coast of Florida as Isaias creeps along the coast Sunday.
According to the 8 p.m. advisory, Tropical Storm Isaias is producing 70 mph maximum sustained winds while moving north, northwest at 9 mph just offshore the east-central Florida coast.
Below are the current watches and warnings in place:
Storm Surge Warning:
- Edisto Beach South Carolina to Cape Fear North Carolina
Storm Surge Watch:
- Cape Fear to Duck North Carolina
- Pamlico and Albemarle Sounds
Hurricane Watch:
- South Santee River South Carolina to Surf City North Carolina
Tropical Storm Warning:
- Sebastian Inlet Florida to Ocracoke Inlet North Carolina
Tropical Storm Watch:
- Ocracoke Inlet North Carolina to Watch Hill Rhode Island
- Pamlico and Albemarle Sounds
- Chesapeake Bay
- Tidal Potomac River
- Delaware Bay
- Long Island and Long Island Sound
Gusty winds and passing storms are expected in the Tampa Bay area Sunday as Isaias heads north.
