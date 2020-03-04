Troopers search for man wanted in connection with stolen gun

BEDFORD, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania State Police in Bedford are looking for a 24-year-old who is accused of stealing a gun from a residence in King Township in Bedford County on February 10.

Bradie Cole Bollman is wanted on a warrant for theft by unlawful taking or receiving stolen property.

Police say that Bollman may be driving a white dodge avenger and may have fled to Colorado. His last known address is 149 Utah Road, Imler, PA.

Bradie Cole Bollman is said to be 6’1″ and 210 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. He is said to have a tribal tattoo on his right forearm.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Bollman are asked to call PSP Bedford at 814-623-6133 and speak to Tpr. Kidd or you can contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers if you have information on this crime, any serious crime, or wanted person at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477)