Troopers respond to hunting accident in Centre County

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Emergency responders were called out around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday for a hunting accident in Centre County.

Few details are available at this time. State Police Trooper Christopher Fox said troopers are in the area of Huckleberry Road and Meyers Run Road in Rush Township to assist the Pennsylvania Game Commission in what is being called a hunting accident.

This is a developing story. Stick with WTAJ as more details become available.

