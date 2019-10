BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — State Police are searching for information on a suspect who has been trying to use counterfeit $100 bills.

The suspect is said to be a black man driving a black Subaru Sedan with Pennsylvania plates.

He had purchased and/or attempted to purchase items with the counterfeit money at a Sheetz in Bedford Twp, Snake Spring Twp, and Everett Borough Wednesday night, October 16, between 9 and 10 p.m.

If you have any information at all, you’re asked to call PSP – Bedford at