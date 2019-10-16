Troopers: 1 dead, 1 injured after crash on PA Turnpike

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police responded to a deadly crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Allegheny Township in Somerset County this morning, October 16.

Troopers report that the crash happened just before 8 a.m. when a Dodge Caravan was headed eastbound. The Caravan traveled off the roadway and hit a Volvo Tractor-trailer on the south berm.

Police report the 34-year-old man driving the Caravan had died and his 25-year-old passenger was taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical for his injuries. They report the tractor-trailer was not occupied by the 26-year-old driver at the time and he had no injuries.

The release says that State Police are investigating the crash and will provide updates as they become available.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss