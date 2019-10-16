Troopers: 1 dead, 1 injured after crash on PA Turnpike

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police responded to a deadly crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Allegheny Township in Somerset County this morning, October 16.

Troopers report that the crash happened just before 8 a.m. when a Dodge Caravan was headed eastbound. The Caravan traveled off the roadway and hit a Volvo Tractor-trailer on the south berm.

Police report the 34-year-old man driving the Caravan had died and his 25-year-old passenger was taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical for his injuries. They report the tractor-trailer was not occupied by the 26-year-old driver at the time and he had no injuries.

The release says that State Police are investigating the crash and will provide updates as they become available.