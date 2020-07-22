Tribute to Vietnam veterans on display for first time in four months

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Bedford County will pay tribute to veterans by hosting “The Wall That Heals” starting July 23.

This is the first time that the wall has been on display in four months. It will be open for 24 hours a day at Bedford School District Track/Athletic Facility until July 26 at 2 p.m.



Individuals will be able to see the two-thirds replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial. Masks will be required for all volunteers and are strongly encouraged for all visitors.

Social distancing is in effect and hand sanitizer will be available. Organizers are calling for more volunteers to help tear down the wall after it closes.