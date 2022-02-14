Tree seedling sale in Centre County accepting orders

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Centre County Conservation District is accepting orders for its annual tree seedling sale, which can be placed until March 30.

Trees are sold in bundles of 10 bare-rooted seedlings. Orders can be placed online or by calling 814-355-6817.

SEEDLING VARIETIES

  • Balsam Fir
  • Douglas Fir
  • Colorado Blue
  • Norway Spruce
  • Sugar Maple
  • Scarlet Oak
  • White Flowering Dogwood
  • Spicebush
  • Elderberry
  • Highbush Blueberry

FRUIT TREE VARIETIES

  • Apple Tree Package
  • Pear Tree Package
  • Plum Tree Package
  • Redhaven Peach
  • Cresthaven Peach
  • Flavortop Nectarine

Proceeds from the sale will sponsor environmental education programs.

Order forms and payments must be completed by March 30.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss