Tree seedling sale in Centre County accepting orders

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Centre County Conservation District is accepting orders for its annual tree seedling sale, which can be placed until March 30.

Trees are sold in bundles of 10 bare-rooted seedlings. Orders can be placed online or by calling 814-355-6817.

SEEDLING VARIETIES

Balsam Fir

Douglas Fir

Colorado Blue

Norway Spruce

Sugar Maple

Scarlet Oak

White Flowering Dogwood

Spicebush

Elderberry

Highbush Blueberry

FRUIT TREE VARIETIES

Apple Tree Package

Pear Tree Package

Plum Tree Package

Redhaven Peach

Cresthaven Peach

Flavortop Nectarine

Proceeds from the sale will sponsor environmental education programs.

Order forms and payments must be completed by March 30.