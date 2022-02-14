Tree seedling sale in Centre County accepting orders

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Centre County Conservation District is accepting orders for its annual tree seedling sale, which can be placed until March 30.
Trees are sold in bundles of 10 bare-rooted seedlings. Orders can be placed online or by calling 814-355-6817.
SEEDLING VARIETIES
- Balsam Fir
- Douglas Fir
- Colorado Blue
- Norway Spruce
- Sugar Maple
- Scarlet Oak
- White Flowering Dogwood
- Spicebush
- Elderberry
- Highbush Blueberry
FRUIT TREE VARIETIES
- Apple Tree Package
- Pear Tree Package
- Plum Tree Package
- Redhaven Peach
- Cresthaven Peach
- Flavortop Nectarine
Proceeds from the sale will sponsor environmental education programs.
Order forms and payments must be completed by March 30.