Tree of Life synagogue will get 9/11 survivor tree seedlings

File – In this Monday, Oct. 29, 2018 file photo, a makeshift memorial stands outside the Tree of Life Synagogue in the aftermath of a deadly shooting in Pittsburgh. Federal prosecutors want a man accused of killing 11 people in a Pittsburgh synagogue to face a potential death sentence. The U.S. attorney’s office in Pittsburgh filed a notice of intent Monday, Aug. 26, 2019 to seek the death penalty against 46-year-old Robert Bowers in last year’s attack. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Seedlings from the 9/11 survivor tree will be donated and planted in Pittsburgh as a memorial for the mass shooting at Tree of Life synagogue that killed 11 people.



The Callery pear tree was found in the rubble after the Sept. 11 terrorist attack at the World Trade Center and nursed back to health. The nonprofit that runs the 9/11 memorial where the tree is now located began sending out seedlings in 2013 to areas affected by violence or disaster.

9/11 Memorial & Museum President and CEO Alice M. Greenwald says the survivor tree symbolizes resilience following the tragedy.



The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports Las Vegas and Marathon, Greece will also receive seedlings this year.

A gunman killed 58 people during a mass shooting in Las Vegas in 2017. More than 100 people died in wildfires in Greece last year.

