BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A wrestling team treasurer in Blair County is facing theft charges after stealing over $14,000 from the Bellwood-Antis wrestling team.

Kenneth Whaley, 49, admitted to stealing the money from the wrestling boosters in September. According to police, Whaley does not remember details around stealing the money, but admits to having a gambling problem and spending money at skills machines across the county.

Whaley plans to pay the school back by sending weekly checks.

