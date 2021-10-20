Treasure Lake installing fire hydrants to offer fire protection to residents

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Leaders from Aqua Pennsylvania water services were in Treasure Lake on Wednesday to break ground on a project that will see up to 100 fire hydrants be installed in the Sandy Township community. At this time, 52 locations have already been agreed to by the township and Aqua. The first of those hydrants were installed Wednesday.

The hydrants will help to maintain water quality for the 2,200 Aqua customers in the community. The township’s emergency management director Larry Bickel said it will also provide much-needed fire protection for an area that previously was completely without hydrants.

“Get us the opportunity to get water to these fires, whether it be a structure fire or a wildfire, it’s huge. And that to me is the biggest part of this,” Bickel said.

Installation on the first 52 hydrants should be complete in the next couple of months, followed by the next wave of installations next spring. The goal is for all of the hydrants to be installed by Memorial Day.