Traveling for Thanksgiving? Here’s what food is (and isn’t!) TSA-approved

MIAMI, FLORIDA – MAY 21: A Transportation Security Administration (TSA) agent’s patch is seen as she helps travelers place their bags through the 3-D scanner at the Miami International Airport on May 21, 2019 in Miami, Florida. TSA has begun using the new 3-D computed tomography (CT) scanner in a checkpoint lane to detect explosives and other prohibited items that may be inside carry-on bags. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Thanksgiving travel will be drastically lower than normal due to COVID-19. Many families are staying home and celebrating the holiday only with their loved ones in their own household.

Some people, however, will decide to travel to spend the holidays with family. If you are one of those people and you are concerned with what food you can and cannot bring with you on an airplane, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has released a list of Thanksgiving items that are approved to go on an airplane.

Thanksgiving foods that can be carried through a TSA checkpoint

Baked goods. Homemade or store-bought pies, cakes, cookies, brownies, and other sweet treats

Meats. Turkey, chicken ham, steak. Frozen, cooked or uncooked.

Stuffing. Cooked, uncooked, in a box or a bag.

Casseroles. Traditional green beans and onion straws or something more exotic.

Mac ‘n Cheese. Cooked in a pan or traveling with the ingredients to cook it at your destination.

Fresh vegetables. Potatoes, yams, broccoli, green beans, Brussels sprouts, cauliflower, beets, radishes, carrots, squash, greens.

Fresh fruit. Apples, pears, pineapple, lemons, limes, cranberries, blueberries, strawberries, bananas, kiwi.

Candy

Spices

Thanksgiving foods that should be carefully packed with your checked baggage

Cranberry sauce. Homemade or canned are spreadable, so check them.

Gravy. Homemade or in a jar/can.

Wine, champagne, sparking apple cider.

Canned fruit or vegetables. It’s got liquid in the can, so check them.

Preserves, jams and jellies. They are spreadable, so best to check them.

Maple syrup.

TSA has a “What Can I Bring” feature on their website. If you are unsure about any items to bring with you, you can search the list here.