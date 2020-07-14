Transmission project underway in Altoona

ALTOONA Pa. (WTAJ) — A transmission project that will provide reliability to thousands of Penelec customers is underway in Altoona.

FirstEnergy Corp. is in the middle of an ongoing investment program called “Energizing the Future.” The new line will provide flexibility to the transmission and distribution system which will quickly restore power to customers after service interruptions from storms, vehicle accidents or equipment issues.

A new 46-kilovolt line linking Penelec’s Westfall Substation near 17th Avenue to the substation on 20th Street near Boyer Candy will provide a second source of electricity for the 20th Street Substation.

The 20th Street Substation and its distribution lines are currently fed by a lone transmission line. This could result in lengthy power outages if repairs were required to be made.

This project will yield immediate benefits for about 3,000 of our residential and

commercial customers in the downtown area, including the Altoona Area Senior/Junior High

School Complex, UPMC Station Medical Center, Jaffa Mosque and the Railroaders Museum. Rather than having to wait until repairs are completed when there is a problem, we will have the capability to quickly get the lights back on for our customers by temporarily switching to a different power source. Nick Austin, Regional President of Penelec

Work is expected to be completed by mid-August.

Crews will also begin rebuilding the existing line that connects the 20th Street Substation to the Collinsville Substation, which will enhance electric service reliability for approximately 35,000 Penelec customers in Blair County. This project is scheduled to be completed by October.