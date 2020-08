ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is facing drug-related charges after police discovered methamphetamine in his vehicle on Aug. 6.

Police said that they performed a traffic stop in the parking lot of the Pleasant Valley Shopping Center on Samuel Britt, 25 at 7:23 p.m.

According to the report, a small amount of methamphetamine and paraphernalia were found in the vehicle.