Traffic patterns to change on Hopewell Bridge replacement

HOPEWELL, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced on Monday that traffic patterns will change on July 29 as part of the Hopewell Bridge replacement project.

The traffic change will take place to remove one set of temporary traffic signals and place traffic onto two lanes of the new alignment on Route 26.

Temporary Traffic Signals on Routes 26 and 915 for single-lane phased traffic control at the intersection will remain in place, according to PennDOT.

Delays may be possible and motorists should use caution throughout the area.