Traffic light work to begin in Downtown Altoona

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The City of Altoona is alerting drivers of a traffic signal replacement that will begin on Monday, October 14.

12th Avenue will be reduced to one lane as they work at the intersection of 112th Avenue and 13th Street downtown.

The work on the traffic lights is reported to take about a month. Drivers are advised to use caution while in the area and merging into one lane on 12th Avenue.

They’ve also given an update on the project at 13th Avenue and 16th Street.

The sidewalk and drainage work will continue next week and take roughly two more weeks.

For those two weeks, the city says you will experience traffic delays. Also, sidewalks at both of those intersections will be closed.