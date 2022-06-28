SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that Tuesday, June 28 a traffic detour for the T-501 (Beagle Road) bridge rehabilitation project.

The project detour will go into effect on Tuesday, July 5. The bridge crosses over Coxes Creek near the Milford and Black townships border in Somerset County.

Beginning Tuesday, traffic will utilize a 4.2-mile detour that will follow Route 3015 (Water Level Road), Route 3010 (East Mud Pike, and Route 3019 (Humbert School Road). The detour will be in place no longer than August 16.

Work on this project consists of the removal and replacement of the bridge deck, along with roadway approach work and guiderail, drainage and signage upgrades.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

This bridge is one of 12 bridges in this contract being completed by George S. Hann & Son, Inc. of Ft. Littleton. All work on this $2.6 million project is expected to be completed by October 2023. The work is also weather dependent.