CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Drivers in Centre County may experience traffic delays on Monday. PennDot announced there will be short-term closures of left lanes in multiple locations.

These locations include I-99 Northbound between the Grays Woods and Shiloh Road exits, between the Shiloh Road and Bellefonte exits, I-99 Southbound between Bellefonte and State College and Route 322 Westbound between Boalsburg and State College.