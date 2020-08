BELLEFONTE, Pa. (WTAJ) — A traffic change will be starting on Aug. 18 on Interstate 80 eastbound as part of the Route 26 local interchange project.

On Aug. 18 the left lane will be closed. Westbound traffic will not be impacted.

On Aug. 19 and 20, traffic will be reduced to one lane as construction barriers are set. This is scheduled to be completed sometime on Aug. 21 and two-lane traffic will resume at that time.