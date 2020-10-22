Tractor-trailer crashes, overturned on road in Centre County

BOGGS TOWNSHIP, CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police are responding to a tractor-trailer crash in Boggs Township.

The tractor-trailer overturned at 12:27 p.m. on North Eagle Valley Road, just past the intersection of I-80 East and crashed on its side into the median.

According to police, the people inside the trailer were taken to the hospital for injuries. Their severity is unknown at the time.

Police are still investigating the cause of the crash. Both North and South Eagle Valley Road remain open.

This is a developing story. Check back with WTAJ for updates.