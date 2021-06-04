Tractor-trailer crash leaves Elk County residents without power

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A tractor-trailer reportedly hit power lines in the St. Marys area and caused a power outage Friday morning.

The accident happened along Route 255/Million Dollar Highway in Fox Township near Laurel Lane and Walmart Friday morning. It was reported that the power did flicker in St. Marys as well.

Penelec is currently showing an outage. It’s estimated that power will be restored by 2:30 p.m. as of this writing.

The accident has also caused a small lane restriction on Route 255 so you may experience a delay if traveling in the area. It’s currently unknown what caused the truck to have the accident, but crews are on the scene to handle the situation.





