POTTER TOWNSHIP, CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — PennDOT officials are warning drivers of potential delays after a tractor trailer crash in the western end of the Potters Mills Gap project on Route 322.

We’re told traffic may be slowed or stopped and long delays are likely for the next few hours.

A PennDOT spokeswoman also says the crash could impact their schedule to set beams today.

Drivers are encouraged to choose alternate routes to avoid delays.