Tracking the Tropics: Tampa Bay wakes up to flooded streets after heavy rains from Eta

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Neighborhoods were flooded Wednesday night as Tropical Storm Eta made its way past Tampa Bay.

The storm slowly worked its way up the Gulf Tuesday and Wednesday, battering the state with tropical-force-winds and heavy rain, tearing off roofs, flooding streets and knocking out power to nearly 50,000 homes.

The storm made landfall in Cedar Key, Florida around 4 a.m. ET Thursday.

At 8 a.m. ET Thursday, Eta had maximum sustained winds of 45 mph, and was about 10 miles west of Gainesville. The storm was moving northeast at 13 mph and bringing heavy rain and gusty winds to parts of northern Florida, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The storm surge and tropical storm warnings that were in place for parts of Tampa Bay were discontinued.

Eta could dump another 1 to 3 inches of rain on Florida Thursday, with South Florida seeing isolated amounts of 20 to 25 inches.

A storm surge of 1 to 3 feet is possible along much of Florida’s west coast.

Eta is expected to weaken, and move northeastward into the western Atlantic Thursday and Friday. It could become a non-tropical cyclone before “becoming absorbed by a larger non-tropical cyclone on Saturday.”

Eta, the 28th storm of a very active hurricane season, first made landfall over Central America as a Category 4 hurricane before slamming Cuba and the upper Florida Keys.

The Atlantic hurricane season has seen 29 storms, breaking the 2005 record of 28 named storms.

Theta, the 29th storm, formed in the northeast Atlantic Monday night. The National Hurricane Center said Theta, now a tropical storm, was about 470 miles south-southwest of Azores, moving northeast with little change in strength.

LATEST STORIES: