Toys “R” Us making a comeback

(WTAJ) — After shutting down all stores nationwide, Toys “R” Us is making a comeback.

Its owner, Tru Kids Brands, made the announcement Thursday that the company is being reborn in the US.

The new stores are almost unrecognizable with tech-infused and engaging kid-friendly designs.

They will still sell toys, but fewer of them.

The retailer is opening two permanent sites in November. One in Houston, Texas and another in Paramus, New Jersey.

Stores will be open before the holiday shopping season later this year.

Toys “R” Us plans to open another 70 stores overseas, as well.