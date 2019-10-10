Toys R Us is back

“Toys R Us” is making a comeback!

Target is helping to bring the retail chain back for the holiday shopping season.

Toys “R” Us closed all its stores after filing for bankruptcy in 2017.

But this holiday season, shoppers can buy toys through the “Toys R Us” website then complete the purchase on Target’s website.

You can pick up your order in Target stores or have them delivered.

The parent company of “Toys R Us” says with this new collaboration they plan to open up new stores in Texas and New Jersey.