Toys for Tots receives $15,000 donation

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – After having to go as far as dipping into their reserve funds, Centre County Toys for Tots received a Christmas miracle in the form of a check for $15,000.

According to the coordinator Eugene Weller, they at one point weren’t seeing the light at the end of the tunnel.

Due to the pandemic, stores that were usually drop-off sites were closed so no donations were being made to them.

Weller says he told his wife she’d have to buy less toys.

That’s until they received a generous donation from Charles H. Smith, a Penn State alumni and State College resident.

“According to his son John, he wanted to replenish the reserve, and have another like $5,000 to be able to go and buy additional toys,” said Weller.

With the donation Weller says they were able to buy more gifts as well as have enough left over to buy some for the children in need in Mifflin County.