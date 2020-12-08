Toy company agrees to make female soldiers after letter from 7-year-old

A young girl curious about the toys she plays with decided to reach out to a Pennsylvania toy company to see if they could make some what she thought were some needed changes.

That company responded and it comes just in time for the holidays.

To understand the genuine excitement from 7-year-old Vivian Lord over a bag of toy soldiers,you’d have to go back to July of 2019.



“I’ve been wanting to have girl army men but there’s no girl army men, so it’s kinda weird,” Lord said.



She had just written a letter to toy companies across the country expressing her disappointment that there weren’t any female toy soldiers on the market. Nearly 12-hundred miles away in Scranton, Pennsylvania, her letter landed in the hands of Jeff Imel.

Imel, the president of BMC Toys agreed to grant Vivian’s wish. He and a team of others immediately got to work: commissioning the prototype, producing the mold, manufacturing the soldiers and shipping them off.

“I never expected how important it was going to be to women veterans and women military people,” Imel said. “It was something that really touched something within them that they felt gave them a sense, from what they told me, just a little bit of validation and they often feel overlooked even though they’ve been a huge part of the military for a very long time.”

As promised, just in time for Christmas 2020, Vivian got her female toy soldiers in the mail.



“I don’t think anyone that knows Vivian was surprised about how she went about correcting it,” mother Brittany Lord said. “That’s her. She’s always been really into justice and things being equal and fair and treating everyone the same.”

And for anyone wanting to change the way history has been written, Vivian has this advice:

“I would say to them, never quit stopping your dream. Keep going until it happens,” she said.

