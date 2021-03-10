Township makes final vote on “no-knock” warrant

PATTON TWP., Pa. (WTAJ) — After months of discussion, officials in Patton Township finally voted on a new “no-knock” warrant policy.

No-knock search warrants aren’t allowed in Pennsylvania, but the state code does make 4 exemptions. One of them allows police to enter if they have reason to believe the evidence is about to be destroyed. On Wednesday night, the Patton Township Board of Supervisors voted against that exemption.

One board member says “It’s a giant step for equality transparency and keeping our community safe.” Another board member adds that “The main goal is to be proactive and make sure that the policies in place prioritize the protection of life and I think the resolution as outlined takes a step in that direction.”

The vote passed unanimously and there was no opposition.

The new resolution will be added to the police department’s policy within the coming weeks.