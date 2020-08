(WTAJ) — A tornado warning was in place for Huntingdon and Mifflin Counties and is now expired.

The warning is issued until 1:45 p.m.

Tree damage will occur, along with damage to roofs and windows. Damage to vehicles is likely.

Flying debris will be dangerous. Take cover and move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows.

If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from debris.