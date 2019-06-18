Tornado confirmed in western Pennsylvania

PARKER, Pa. (AP) — Weather officials have confirmed that a tornado touched down during storms over the weekend in western Pennsylvania.

The National Weather Service said Monday it had confirmed an EF-1 tornado with winds up to 105 mph Sunday in Butler and Armstrong counties near and within the city of Parker.

KDKA-TV reported that strong winds uprooted trees and knocked down power lines, even knocking down an emergency services communication tower in Butler County.

The storm also ripped off the roof of a home built in 1824, scattering parts in a neighbor’s yard and across the street.

A gazebo at another home was turned on its side while across the street a large tree split a garage.