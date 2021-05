ELK COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)- The national weather service out of State College has determined that a tornado was produced from Tuesday’s (May 4th) severe weather.

The tornado was an EF-1 with estimated peak winds of 90 mph. The path of the tornado was 0.6 miles with a max width of 175 yards. The tornado moved just north of Byrnedale in Elk county around 2:51 p.m. Tuesday. There were no injuries or deaths.