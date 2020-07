ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) –The Burlington Coat Factory moving into the old Toys "R" Us building at Park Hills Plaza will add a handful of new jobs to the community.

The new location can bring anywhere between 50 to 75 jobs to the area.

Logan Township said a permit is issued for the store's construction and contractors are currently working to prepare for the store's opening.

This will be Burlington's 35th store in the state.