Top-ranking state senator sues journalists over records cost

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) -- Clearfield County Coroner Ryan Sayers has announced that Anthony Boone, the suspect who led police on a manhunt after the murder of Rebecca Solt, has died from his self-inflicted injuries.

On Tuesday, September 15, 2020, the medical professionals at UPMC Altoona determined that, despite their best efforts, Anthony Boone would not be able to recover from his self-inflicted gunshot wound. Due to that determination, Mr. Boone was removed from life-support and passed away shortly thereafter.