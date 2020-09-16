Top-ranking state senator sues journalists over records cost

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The top-ranking Republican in the Pennsylvania Senate wants journalists who wrote about his campaign spending to pay thousands in costs to produce those records.
Spotlight PA and The Caucus reported Wednesday that a hearing is scheduled for next month in the litigation brought against The Caucus and two reporters by Senate President Pro Tempore Joe Scarnati’s campaign committee.
Scarnati’s committee filed the claim last month, seeking more than $6,000 from The Caucus, a publication of Lancaster-based LNP Media Group, Caucus reporter Brad Bumsted and Spotlight PA reporter Angela Couloumbis.
