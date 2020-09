MOUNT UNION, Pa. (WTAJ) — Mount Union will be hosting their second annual “Tons of Bricks” festival this weekend.

This year, the festival will combine the outdoor experience with a virtual setting.

You can still participate in the Bricktown Heart Walk and scavenger hunt, and catch many more events online.

You can take part in all festivities by visiting the Mount Union Area Partnership’s main website, along with their Facebook page.