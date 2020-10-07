TONIGHT: Mike Pence and Kamala Harris Face off in Vice Presidential Debate

WASHINGTON (WTAJ) — In the race for the White House– president Donald Trump is still recovering from coronavirus while Joe Biden visited Gettysburg yesterday. But today– all eyes will be on Salt Lake City, where Kamala Harris and Mike Pence will square off– at the vice presidential debate.

After last week’s contentious presidential debate, Mike Pence and Kamala Harris are expected to set a different tone tonight… but the evening will also be different thanks to coronavirus.

As a precaution, the candidates and moderator will sit 12 feet apart with plexiglass dividers between them. Everyone in the debate hall will be subjected to COVID testing. And if someone does not wear a mask, officials say they will be escorted out of the building.

The director of the Hinkley Institute of Politics at the University of Utah– where the debate is taking place says the night takes on extra significance after president Trump’s COVID diagnosis. “Any time you see something like this get to the highest levels of the White House, it becomes something everyone in the country just wants an answer to,” says Jason Perry, director at the Hinckley Institute of Politics at the University of Utah.

Tonight’s debate is the only one that will feature the vice presidential candidates.