Tomahawks announce new dates for rescheduled games

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Johnstown Tomahawks have rescheduled their Halloween weekend series to December in conjunction with the North American Hockey League (NAHL) and New Jersey Titans.

The series was originally scheduled to take place on Oct. 20 and 31 but was postponed due to COVID-19 complications. The games have been rescheduled to Dec. 18 at 7:30 p.m. and Dec. 19 at 7 p.m.

Both games will be held at the 1st Summit Arena in Johnstown.

Games scheduled for this weekend in New Jersey have been moved as well. Both games will still be held in New Jersey.

Nov. 6 → Nov. 29 at 3:30 p.m.

Nov. 7 → Feb. 4 at 7 p.m.

Tickets for the Halloween weekend games will still be valid for their rescheduled December dates. Tickets can be purchased at ticketmaster.com