Toftrees planned community supported with $2.44 million from government

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Centre County is one of 21 counties to receive funding through the Multimodal Transportation Fund, which supports highway, bridge, rail, and bike and pedestrian projects.

The Toftrees Development LLC was awarded $2.44 million to the Masters Boulevard and Waddle Road extension in Patton Township. This is said to cover excavation, paving, sidewalks, traffic signal and storm water management.

“When you look at that section of Centre County, especially that part of the Toftrees area, it’s one of the fastest growing parts of the Centre region,” said Representative Scott Conklin, 77th District.

Representative Conklin says this is just the first step of many that will relieve congestion in the Toftrees area, help residential and commercial development, and improve quality of life for the community.

“It’s going to be able to release some of the dangers associated with just crossing from one side to the other as pedestrian or a bicycle, but it’s also going to make it more accessible to the public,” said Rep. Conklin.

A master plan for the area was set in 2017, but Patton Township says a formal design plan for this road extension has yet to be submitted.

“The developers would need to come back in and submit a detailed land development plan to the township and we’d go through a detailed review of those,” said Doug Erickson, Patton Township manager.

Senator Jake Corman says, when the project is complete it is expected to create 2,700 direct and 1,300 indirect jobs. Plus, commercial opportunities and over 2,400 residential units.

“You’re creating office, medical office space, hotel, retail, which will have significant economic impact for the community,” said Senator Corman, 34th District.

Crews say the road extension should take about a year, but the overall plan is a long term investment, taking much longer to complete.

Next, the developers will submit a formal and detailed plan to Patton Township, who will review it and make sure it meets the community standards.