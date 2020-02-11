Toddler reacts to first snow

(CNN) — After not seeing a significant snowfall for several years, a town in Western Texas got nearly eight inches last week.

It was unexpected and exciting for many, especially for two-year-old Madelyn, who got to see it for the first time.

Her mother, Kristi, posted a video to Facebook on February 5, writing, “Madelyn finally got some snow to do her scene.”

All decked out in her “Frozen” outfit, Madelyn belts out a passionate rendition of “Let it Go.”

As of Monday morning, the video has received over 46 million views.

Madelyn’s mother says she has been obsessed with Elsa ever since she saw “Frozen 2.”