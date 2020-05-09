Today marks VE Day 75th anniversary, WWII Victory in Europe Day

May 8, 1945, Victory in Europe Day

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) – It’s better known today simply as VE Day and was the formal ending of hostilities in the European Theater of Operations (ETO) of WWII.

Instructor of History at Penn State, Jared Frederick provided WTAJ with some insight into the significance of this day, 75 years ago and the important role it still plays, even today.

Frederick also provides details on how our local community embraced the monumental day.

Have a listen.

Around 2 million Americans served in the ETO and between June 6, 1944, and VE Day. Over 100,000 Americans were Killed in Action there.

Soldiers lost their lives in small unknown towns, soon to be marked on a map. Towns like Sainte-Mère-Eglise, Hurtgen, and Bastogne are now remembered today as landmarks of exemplary American courage and sacrifice.

One soldier, Pfc. Charley Havlat, who was killed in a German ambush in Czechoslovakia on May 7, 1945, is considered the last American killed in the ETO. The formal ceasefire went into effect nine minutes before Charley was killed. He is buried in Plot C, Row 5, Grave 75, in Lorraine American Cemetery, France.

With victory in Europe achieved, the might of the nation could be directed solely at the Pacific Theater of Operations, where the bloodiest battle was yet to be won at Okinawa.

In many parts of America, the news of the surrender of Germany was received with jubilee.

In Altoona however, it was declared a day of remembrance. There would be no raucous celebration but rather solemnity and reverence.

VE Day would be a day to remember the sacrifices of the many men and women of Central Pennsylvania and rededication to the fight that still had to be waged in the Pacific.